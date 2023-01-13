Goldpreis
|
13.01.2023 22:50:15
Torex Gold stock scales 52-week high after posting record production
Torex Gold (TSX: TXG) saw its stock value jump to a new 52-week high on Friday after posting a record gold production of 474,035 oz. during 2022., exceeding its guidance range of 430,000 to 470,000 oz. This marks the fourth year in a row for which the company’s original production guidance has been achieved.Torex currently operates the 100% owned Morelos property, covering an area of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero gold belt of Mexico. The property hosts the El Limón Guajes (ELG) mine complex, which started commercial production in 2016, as well as the Media Luna deposit, an advanced-stage development project located 7 km from ELG.“We delivered an outstanding year operationally in 2022, surpassing production guidance and achieving record gold production of 474,000 oz.,” Jody Kuzenko, president and CEO of Torex, said in a news release. During the year, the company sold 473,122 oz. of gold, including 121,913 oz. in the fourth quarter.Kuzenko attributed the “excellent operational performance” in 2022 to the record annual throughput in the mill of 12,600 tonnes per day and record annual contribution from the ELG underground complex.Gold production in the fourth quarter totalled 116,196 oz., supported by strong gold grades to the mill. This was in part owing to the ELG team delivering a new quarterly record mining rate of 1,685 t/d, which exceeded the previous record of 1,582 t/d set during Q2 2022.Torex also made steady progress at the Media Luna project during the quarter, with key engineering and procurement activities advancing. Record development rates were achieved in the Guajes tunnel during December with an average advance rate of 7.2 metres per day. “With total development at 3,250 metres in the Guajes tunnel at year-end, the tunnelling team has now successfully crossed under the Balsas River and continues to be on pace for breakthrough in early 2024, if not before,” Kuzenko said.“We are well positioned to deliver another solid year operationally in 2023 as we look to maintain the steady performance in the mill, increase underground mining rates to 1,800 tonnes per day by year-end,” he added.Shares of Torex Gold ended Friday’s session 3.3% higher, valuing the intermediate gold producer at approximately C$1.6 billion ($1.2bn).
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 920,44
|23,49
|1,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.