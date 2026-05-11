|
11.05.2026 20:15:00
TotalEnergies' CEO Says 500 Million Barrels Are Already Gone. Is It Too Late to Buy Oil Stocks?
Oil company CEOs are starting to sound the alarm. The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is having a major impact on global oil stockpiles. According to an estimate by TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne, the global economy has burned through 500 million barrels from its inventory this year, a figure that is growing by the day. Since inventories are finite, the world can't continue on its current consumption track unless supplies rebound. Here's a closer look at the current situation in the oil market and whether it's too late to buy oil stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|105,87
|0,15
|0,14
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,16
|0,14
|0,14