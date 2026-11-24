Trafigura, one of the world’s largest commodities traders, has acquired full ownership of the $260-million La Farola copper-gold project in Chile, expanding beyond concentrate trading into mine development as a legal challenge threatens construction plans.

The company completed on Monday its purchase of the remaining 50% of Minera Altair, the project’s owner, after holding an equal stake since 2021. Trafigura disclosed the planned acquisition in its half-year financial report for the six months ended March 2026. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The deal gives Trafigura direct control over a potential source of copper concentrate rather than relying solely on supply agreements with third-party producers. It also exposes the trader to the permitting, construction and operating risks associated with developing a mine.

La Farola, near Tierra Amarilla in the Atacama region, is a previously mined deposit that Altair has sought to restart since 2023. The environmentally approved project is designed to produce 90,000 tonnes of gold-bearing copper concentrate annually over a 15-year mine life.

Court challenge

Detailed engineering began in May 2025, with construction scheduled for June 2027. That timetable, however, faces uncertainty following a legal challenge to the project’s environmental approval.

In April 2026, Chile’s First Environmental Court admitted a claim filed by the Colla Tata Inti Indigenous Community of Los Loros against the Atacama Environmental Evaluation Commission’s approval decision.

The community’s representatives argue that the open-pit project would affect local communities and air quality.

The court heard arguments in July and subsequently took the case under review. It has yet to issue a ruling, leaving a key regulatory question unresolved ahead of Trafigura’s planned construction start.

The outcome could determine whether the company can proceed on schedule or must reconsider its development plans.

Despite its relatively modest scale, La Farola marks a significant step for Trafigura, which reported revenue of $141.9 billion and net profit of $4.1 billion in the first half of fiscal 2026.

The project signals the company’s move toward securing copper supplies through direct ownership as competition for the metal intensifies.

In August, Trafigura signed a long-term offtake agreement with Copper Giant (TSX-V: CGNT) covering 20% of the copper concentrate and 20% of the molybdenum concentrate expected from the Mocoa project in Colombia once commercial production begins.

The trader linked that agreement to its strategy of bringing new supplies to a strategic minerals market facing strong demand and constrained availability.

Unlike the Mocoa arrangement, which gives Trafigura rights to purchase future production, La Farola places responsibility for mine development and operations directly with the company.

Chile expansion

The acquisition also strengthens Trafigura’s growing presence in Chile, where it has traded copper for years while expanding into energy and critical minerals.

In July, Trafigura and Generadora Metropolitana, one of Chile’s main electricity producers, completed the acquisition of the 273-MW Los Guindos power plant in the Biobío region.

Three months later, the trader signed an agreement with EnergyX to purchase 100,000 tonnes of lithium products over 10 years in a deal valued at more than $2 billion.

The contract covers 66% of planned first-phase production from EnergyX’s Black Giant project in the Antofagasta region.

These investments extend Trafigura’s involvement in Chile beyond conventional commodities trading, adding exposure to electricity generation, lithium supply and copper production.

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