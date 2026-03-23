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23.03.2026 19:35:00
Trump Postponed a Strike In Iran, and Oil Stocks Are Falling. As an Energy Investor, Here's What I'd Do Next.
President Trump recently issued an ultimatum to Iran. Fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, or the U.S. would begin attacking the country's power plants. Such strikes would likely drive Iran to retaliate against energy infrastructure in the Gulf, which could send oil prices even higher. However, the President announced he was postponing potential military strikes against Iran's power plants for five-days on Monday morning based on some productive dialogue with Iran over the weekend. This positive news sent stock prices soaring, while oil prices and oil stocks fell. As an energy investor, here are two things I'd do right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|102,62
|2,56
|2,56
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|90,55
|2,42
|2,75