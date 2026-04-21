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21.04.2026 22:45:00
Trump Says He Expects to Resume Bombing Iran. Here's What That Means for Oil Prices.
The two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran ends this week. While President Trump is hopeful of reaching a peace deal with Iran before the ceasefire expires, he's ready to resume bombing if there's no agreement. This brinksmanship has the markets on edge. Here's a look at what will likely happen with oil prices if the war resumes and what that would mean for oil stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|106,39
|0,38
|0,36
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,77
|0,92
|0,96