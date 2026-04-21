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21.04.2026 22:45:00

Trump Says He Expects to Resume Bombing Iran. Here's What That Means for Oil Prices.

The two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran ends this week. While President Trump is hopeful of reaching a peace deal with Iran before the ceasefire expires, he's ready to resume bombing if there's no agreement. This brinksmanship has the markets on edge. Here's a look at what will likely happen with oil prices if the war resumes and what that would mean for oil stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 106,39 0,38 0,36
Ölpreis (WTI) 96,77 0,92 0,96

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