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17.04.2026 19:04:48
Trump's Iran Strategy Is Redrawing the Map for Oil -- 3 Energy Stocks Built to Outlast the Headlines
News of a temporary ceasefire in the Iran war sent oil prices down by more than 15% in a single session in early April. Headlines declared the energy trade crisis was over. Investors who bought oil stocks for the war premium began panic-selling. And right on cue, most of the conversation about energy stocks pivoted back to "What happens next?" That's the wrong question for a long-term investor. The right question is: Which energy companies were already well-positioned before the Iran war and are now even better-positioned because of what the conflict revealed?The answer to this more detailed question isn't the supermajors, as their stocks already spiked and their valuations are not cheap. The value here is in a layer below: companies whose businesses were structurally strengthened by the disruption, and whose stock prices didn't fully reflect it going in or coming out. Let's take a closer look at three energy stocks built to outlast this short-term disruption.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (Brent)
|92,04
|-6,17
|-6,28
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|83,85
|-10,84
|-11,45
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