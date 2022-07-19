Tudor Gold drills 20.61 g/t Au over 4.5m at Treaty Creek in British Columbia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Tudor Gold (TSXV: TUD) has delivered the second set of drill results from Phase l of the 2022 exploration program at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The program began in early May, with 30,000 metres of diamond drilling planned.Tudor’s ongoing exploration at Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan on several areas, including the Goldstorm deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm zones. The new drill results reported are from eight diamond drill holes, four of which were drilled at the Goldstorm deposit, and the other four in the Calm Before the Storm (CBS) zone. Seven of the holes were outside the 2021 mineral resource estimate area.The best result came from drill hole GS-22-134 at Goldstorm, which stepped out on the 300H and CS600 resource area and returned 663 metres grading 0.83 g/t gold and 2.07 g/t silver. The hole ended 500 metres to the northeast from the 2021 drilling, well outside the existing resource estimate area. A high-grade interval of 9.66 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t silver over 25.5 metres including 20.61 g/t gold and 1.50 g/t silver over 4.5 metres. This 25.5-metre interval of the newly discovered high-grade gold mineraliztion contained 17 occurrences of visible gold and is interpreted to be either a continuation of CS600 or a separate intrusive stock that is genetically related to CS600.Drilling was also successful in expanding the area of the DS5 domain. Drill hole GS-22-137, for example, contained 1.34 g/t gold and 6.45 silver over 232.5 metres, including 1.90 g/t gold and 7.88 g/t silver over 60.0 metres.Drilling at the newly discovered CBS system also provided positive results with numerous at-surface intercepts that ranged between 1.00 g/t to 1.53 g/t gold-equivalents over 7.5 to 9.4 metres, with a deeper intercept that graded 0.62 g/t gold and 13.18 g/t silver over 79.5 metres. While continued drilling is recommended for the CBS zone, the remainder of this drilling program will occur at the Goldstorm deposit, which remains open in all directions and at depth. Commenting on the upcoming drill plans at Goldstorm, Tudor Gold president and CEO Ken Konkin stated, “We have stepped out approximately half a kilometre with outstanding and consistent results, and we will continue to drill step-out holes for 2022.”The Treaty Creek project is situated 12 km east of the past-producing Eskay Creek gold mine in northwestern B.C. The property borders on Seabridge Gold’s KSM property to the southwest and Newcrest’s Brucejack gold mine to the southeast.The initial resource estimate for the project published in March 2021 showed measured and indicated resources of 815.7 million tonnes grading 0.66 g/t gold and 3.6 g/t silver, for 17.3 million oz. of contained gold and 93.4 million oz. of contained silver. Inferred resources were 311.7 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t gold and 4.0 g/t silver for 7.2 million oz. of contained gold and 40.6 million oz. of contained silver.