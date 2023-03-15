Tudor Gold updates Treaty Creek resources

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Tudor Gold (TSXV: TUD) announced the results of its updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its flagship Treaty Creek gold-copper-silver project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle have all increased. Highlights from the MRE include indicated mineral resource of 23.3 million oz. of gold-equivalent within 641.93 million tonnes at a grade of 1.13 g/t, comprised of 18.7 million oz. of gold at 0.91 g/t, 112.4 million oz. of silver at 5.45 g/t, and 2.18 billion lb. of copper at 0.15%.An inferred mineral resource of 7.3 million oz. gold-equivalent within 233.9 million tonnes at a grade of 0.98 g/t gold-equivalent, comprising 5.5 million oz. gold at 0.74 g/t, 45 million oz. silver at 5.99 g/t, and 848 million lb. of copper at 0.16%.The CS-600 Domain is comprised of an intrusive hosted gold-copper porphyry system and hosts an indicated mineral resource of 9.8 million oz. of gold equivalent within 278 million tonnes at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold equivalent, comprised of 6.22 million oz. gold at 0.70 g/t and 1.98 billion lb./t of copper at 0.32%.The 1.0 g/t sensitivity cut-off for all the indicated mineral resource (open pit and underground) measures 15.1 million oz of gold equivalent at a grade of 1.48 g/t gold equivalent comprised of 12.2 million oz. of gold at 1.20 g/t, 72 million oz. of silver at 7.0 g/t and 1.35 billion lb. of copper at 0.19%.“These higher cut-off grades exemplify the robust nature of this deposit, including the mineral consistency and thickness of the higher-grade gold and copper mineralized domains that were intercepted during the company’s 2021 and 2022 drill programs,” Tudor Gold CEO Ken Konkin said in a news release.“These improvements to the Goldstorm deposit are expected to provide an excellent foundation as the company advances the Treaty Creek project towards an initial economic assessment. Continued definition and expansion drilling will continue in 2023 to target higher gold, silver and copper grades throughout the northern expansion area of the Goldstorm deposit,” Konkin said.