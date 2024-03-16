Brent
|
16.03.2024 12:42:00
U.S. Oil Companies Produced More Oil Than any Country in History Last Year. Here Are 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now
The U.S. produced 12.9 million barrels of oil per day (BPD) last year. That was the most crude oil produced by any country in history (and well ahead of rivals Russia, with 10.1 million BPD, and Saudi Arabia's 9.7 million BPD). It shattered the country's previous record of 12.3 million BPD in 2019. The country's output also reached a record high of 13.3 million BPD in December. No other country has come close to reaching that level. Saudi Arabia recently scrapped plans to boost its output to 13 million BPD by 2027, suggesting the U.S. will continue to reign supreme. The U.S. oil production boom is driving growth for many top oil stocks. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stand out as three of the top ones to buy right now for those seeking a way to cash in on the boom.Occidental Petroleum produced an average of 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) during the fourth quarter of last year. That was its highest quarterly total in over three years. The company benefited from strong production growth in the Rockies and Permian Basin, which offset weaker output in the Gulf of Mexico due to a third-party pipeline outage. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|85,35
|0,22
|0,26
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|81,03
|-0,05
|-0,06
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.