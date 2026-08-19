19.08.2026 16:35:54

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - After reporting a spike in U.S. crude oil inventories in the previous week, the Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing crude oil inventories saw further upside in the week ended August 14th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories climbed by 4.4 million barrels last week after skyrocketing by 17.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to inch up by 0.6 million barrels.

At 428.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are matching the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report said gasoline inventories also crept up by 0.7 million barrels last week but remain 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, the EIA said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, decreased by 1.5 million barrels last week and are about 13 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

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