15.07.2026 16:40:31

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Dip Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. decreased by less than expected in the week ended July 10th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

The EIA said crude oil inventories dipped by 1.7 million barrels last week after climbing by 3.0 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to fall by 2.6 million barrels.

At 409.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report said gasoline inventories also slipped by 1.5 million barrels last week and are 8 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, the EIA said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, increased by 4.6 million barrels last week but remain about 11 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

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