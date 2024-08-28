28.08.2024 16:37:37

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Dip Much Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - After reporting a sharp pullback by U.S. crude oil inventories in the previous week, the Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing crude oil inventories dipped by much less than expected in the week ended August 23rd.

The EIA said crude oil inventories edged down by 0.8 million barrels last week after tumbling by 4.6 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 3.0 million barrels.

At 425.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA added.

The report also said gasoline inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, crept up by 0.3 million barrels last week but are about 10 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX etwas höher -- DAX auf Rekordjagd -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Donnerstag Gewinne. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen