22.01.2026 18:14:05

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Increase Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the week ended January 16th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Thursday.

The EIA said crude oil inventories shot up by 3.6 million barrels last week after jumping by 3.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to rise by 1.1 million barrels.

At 426.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 2 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report said gasoline inventories also surged by 6.0 million barrels last week and are about 5 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also jumped by 3.3 million barrels last week but remain about 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
02:43 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen