(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed U.S. crude oil inventories increased by much more than expected in the week ended November 13th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories climbed by 3.4 million barrels last week after jumping by 4.7 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to inch up by 0.4 million barrels.

At 417.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are still 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.

The EIA said gasoline inventories also shot up by 5.2 million barrels last week and are 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also rose by 1.6 million barrels last week but remain 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.