25.02.2026 16:39:31

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rebound Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing a substantial rebound by U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended February 20th.

The report said crude oil inventories spiked by 16.0 million barrels last week after tumbling by 9.0 million barrels in the previous week.

At 435.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The EIA said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also crept up by 0.3 million barrels last week but remain about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories decreased by 1.0 million barrels last week but are still 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:11 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX mit Aufschlägen -- DAX nimmt 25.000-Punke-Hürde -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt sind ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen