04.12.2023 08:33:05
UAE company to win bidding for Zambia’s Mopani Copper
SIBANYE-Stillwater appears to have been pipped to Mopani Copper by United Arab Emirates company International Resources Holdings (IRH), said Reuters last week.IRH will invest funds into Mopani to help with short-term working capital and finance the completion of the mine development to unlock Mopani’s long-term potential as well as restructure the copper miner’s balance sheet, said Reuters citing a statement from Zambia’s state-owned ZCCM-IH.IRH, which is linked to Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed company, International Holdings Company, is also expected to “reset” Mopani’s existing relationship with Glencore which has an offtake agreement with Mopani Copper.The proposed partnership between ZCCM-IH and IRH should enable Mopani to increase copper production to at least 200,000 metric tons per annum, said Reuters. Mopani requires $300m investment to expand output over the next three years and an additional $150m to sustain operations, ZCCM said in September.Sibanye-Stillwater appeared to be the favourite to take control of Mopani Copper following a competitive bidding process against China’s Zijin Mining Group which saw the South Africans team up with another Chinese company.“One competitive edge is that we can be a bridge between east and west,” said Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater in August. “China has spent a lot of money in Zambia and it would be difficult for the government to exclude them. That was one consideration.”But in October, IRH stepped into the bidding.Zambia’s mine minister Paul Kabuswe told journalists in Lusaka on Friday that details on IRH’s investment and level of equity participation in Mopani would be provided when the negotiations were completed.Zambia has been searching for a new investor for Mopani since it took control of the assets from Glencore in 2021 after agreeing to pay the Swiss commodities giant $1.5bn in a deal funded by debt.The post UAE company to win bidding for Zambia’s Mopani Copper appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
