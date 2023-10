UK cost of diesel soars as RAC says petrol is ‘overpriced by about 7p a litre’

Diesel up by more than 8p to 163p in September and petrol by 4.5p to 152p amid global oil production cutsThe price of diesel in the UK has shot up at one of its fastest rates in more than 20 years – while retailers have been accused of charging “unjustifiably” high petrol prices.Diesel prices rose by more than 8p a litre to 163p in September, the fifth biggest monthly rise since 2000, and on top of another 8p rise the previous month, the RAC said. Petrol prices rose by 4.5p a litre to 152p, the fourth consecutive monthly increase. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel