UK forecourt owners accused of charging more for diesel than necessary

Campaigners claim lower wholesale prices not being passed on, adding to soaring inflation as many businesses rely on dieselForecourt owners in the UK are adding to soaring inflation for consumers by charging many businesses that rely on diesel more than necessary at the pumps, campaigners have claimed.The pump price for diesel is about 10% higher than for petrol, even though the wholesale market price is lower, reigniting concerns that forecourt owners are profiteering at the expense of diesel drivers. Continue reading...