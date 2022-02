UK motorists face record fuel prices as global oil costs rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Diesel already at all-time high of 151.2p with petrol close behind as Opec production falls shortMotorists face the return of record high prices at the pumps as global oil markets continue to climb towards $100 a barrel after a slowdown in output from the Opec oil cartel.British drivers will now pay 151.21p a litre of diesel after pump prices on Thursday climbed above the previous all-time high of 151.10p a litre in November last year, compounding the national cost of living crisis. Continue reading...