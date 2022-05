UK petrol and diesel prices hit record highs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average pump price for petrol hits 167.64p a litre and for diesel 180.90p a litre amid accusations of profiteeringThe prices of fuel at UK forecourts have hit record highs, as the cost of living crisis intensifies.The average pump price for petrol reached 167.64p a litre, the RAC said, surpassing the previous record of 167.30p set on 22 March. Continue reading...