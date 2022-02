UK petrol and diesel prices hit record highs amid claims of profiteering

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

RAC attacks big retailers for pushing up cost of living as oil prices soar because of Russia-Ukraine crisisFuel prices on forecourts hit a record high on Monday, piling further pressure on motorists and businesses and adding to the soaring inflation at the heart of the UK’s cost of living crisis.Petrol reached 149.12p a litre, meaning it would cost £81.95 to fill a 55-litre family car, while diesel also reached a record at 152.6p, making a similar-sized full tank almost £84. Continue reading...