UK petrol and diesel prices jump following Houthi attacks

Petrol is up 3.2p a litre and diesel 4p a litre as fuel tankers are forced to avoid the Suez canalThe cost of filling up a family car in the UK increased by about £2 this month as the jump in the oil price caused by the Red Sea attacks is felt at the pumps.In the three weeks to 18 February petrol increased by 3.2p to 143.4p a litre, while diesel rose by 4p to 152p, according to the RAC, which said this was "worrying" for motorists.