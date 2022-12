UK petrol and diesel retailers accused of ‘rocket and feather’ tactics

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

CMA to deepen investigation into fuel industry after record pump prices this yearThe UK competition watchdog is to deepen a probe into fuel retailers and accused them of “rocket and feather” tactics after drivers faced record pump prices this year.The Competition and Markets Authority said that it had seen “some evidence of rocket and feather behaviour” – when prices shoot up rapidly but come down slowly – this year which had not been evident in previous years, notably on diesel. Continue reading...