UK petrol prices rise after Opec decides to cut oil production

Fuel price increase is blow to drivers amid soaring domestic energy costs and other inflationPetrol prices are climbing again for the first time in three months, after the controversial decision by the Opec oil cartel and its allies to cut oil production, putting more pressure on drivers during the cost of living crisis.Forecourt prices for petrol and diesel in the UK had been falling since early July and throughout the summer, according to motoring organisation the AA, but the trend reversed after the Opec meeting in early October. Continue reading...
Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

