Brent
|
11.10.2022 14:48:57
UK petrol prices rise after Opec decides to cut oil production
Fuel price increase is blow to drivers amid soaring domestic energy costs and other inflationPetrol prices are climbing again for the first time in three months, after the controversial decision by the Opec oil cartel and its allies to cut oil production, putting more pressure on drivers during the cost of living crisis.Forecourt prices for petrol and diesel in the UK had been falling since early July and throughout the summer, according to motoring organisation the AA, but the trend reversed after the Opec meeting in early October. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|94,89
|1,09
|1,16
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|89,79
|1,15
|1,30
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.