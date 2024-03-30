Uranpreis
|
30.03.2024 11:00:00
Uranium Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
The price of uranium has risen strongly over the past year or so, with spot prices hitting $100 early in 2024. That's also drastically higher than the roughly $18 at which the nuclear fuel traded at its nadir in 2016. So, in some ways, there's a reason to be excited about the uranium space. Note that nuclear power is, in fact, a carbon-free energy source. But is that enough of a reason to buy Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT: UEC)? Here are some things to consider.Uranium is on the rise. Higher commodity prices will lead to higher revenue from selling uranium. Investors have reacted as you might expect, bidding up the prices of uranium-related companies like Uranium Energy. The first reason you might want to buy the company is if you expect uranium prices to continue heading higher.However, you can't expect prices to rise forever. In fact, there has been a pullback of late, which has resulted in a decline in Uranium Energy's stock price. That doesn't mean that uranium can't go any higher, but you have to understand that commodity prices rise and fall.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|88,00
|-0,55
|-0,62
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.