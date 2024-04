Uranium Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock has proven a profitable investment in recent years. In 2020, shares traded hands for just $0.38. Today, their price is around $7.Huge money has already been made with Uranium Energy stock, but the company argues that its future remains incredibly bright. Is it time to buy, sell, or hold this hot stock?As its name implies, Uranium Energy is all in on uranium and nuclear power. In 2006, the company went public, raising around $10 million. Its assets included several early-stage mining assets in places like Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Paraguay. The company also acquired a 19.5% stake in Uranium Royalty, a company that makes investments in uranium interests such that its value will rise and fall along with the price of the metal itself. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel