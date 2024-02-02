Uranpreis
|
02.02.2024 17:52:06
Uranium Royalty raising $23 million to fund future deals
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC), the world’s only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company, announced on Friday a bought deal financing worth $22.9 million to fund future royalty acquisitions as well as physical uranium purchases.A syndicate of underwriters, led by Canaccord Genuity will as sole bookrunner, will purchase approximately 6.72 million shares of the company at a price of $3.40 per share. The underwriters will also have a 15% over-allotment option valid for 30 days.The financing represents the second of its kind carried out by Uranium Royalty over the past four months. Last October, it arranged a $30 million bought deal that priced its shares at $2.94 each.The company’s most notable acquisition over the past year was a portfolio of royalties on US-based uranium assets from Anfield Energy (TSXV: AEC) for cash consideration of $1.5 million.Included in the portfolio were royalties on three conventional uranium mining projects located in Utah: the San Rafael project operated by Western Uranium & Vanadium (CSE: WUC), the Whirlwind project operated by Energy Fuels (TSX: EFR), and the Energy Queen project, also operated by Energy Fuels.Also included was an in-situ recovery project, the Dewey Burdock located in South Dakota, operated by enCore Energy (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU).The company, which became public in December 2019, now holds a portfolio of more than 20 royalties on uranium projects across the US and Canada.Shares of Uranium Royalty were down 7.5% by 11:40 a.m. ET on the NASDAQ. The stock traded at $3.30, within a 52-week range of $1.81 and $3.76, capitalizing the company at $372 million.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
