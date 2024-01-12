Uranpreis
12.01.2024
Uranium Stocks Popped Today. Should You Buy Any of Them?
Uranium Stocks Popped Today. Should You Buy Any of Them?

Worries over Kazakhstan's ability to maintain the production levels necessary to keep the world supplied with uranium sparked a bull market in uranium stocks on Friday. Shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), the world's No. 2 producer of uranium and by far the most valuable uranium stock in the West with a $22 billion market capitalization, gained nearly 10% in afternoon trading, while smaller Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN) and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) both surged past 10% gains.As noted earlier today, both uranium and uranium stock prices are spiking in response to a warning from Kazakh uranium mining company Kazatomprom that it may not achieve targeted production levels this year or next. (Kazatomprom is the world's biggest producer of uranium with a 20% market share.) Additionally, a U.S. government effort announced earlier this week, to encourage production of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) in the U.S. with $500 million in subsidies, is helping drive prices higher.Here's how you should play this bull market.
