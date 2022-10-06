Brent
|
06.10.2022 04:00:33
US, EU React to OPEC+ Agreement to Slash Oil Production
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Gas prices may be inching down, but you may want to hold off on that celebratory cross-country road trip.On Wednesday, the alliance of oil-drilling nations OPEC+, which produces over half the world's oil, announced it had agreed to the steepest production cuts to its members' oil operations since the start of the pandemic. The move could halt precipitously falling consumer gas prices -- and has oil-importing countries in a tizzy.Continue reading
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|93,96
|0,17
|0,18
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|88,36
|0,30
|0,34
