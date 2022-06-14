US fund Van Eck latest to criticise Gold Fields’ proposed all-share takeover of Yamana

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

GOLD Fields is sticking to its guns regarding its proposed takeover of Yamana Gold, but it is facing rising opposition from shareholders with 5.3% shareholder Van Eck, Gold Fields second largest stockholder, recently voicing a negative opinion of the transaction.Van Eck also owns 11.25% of Yamana Gold.Commenting principally about gold junior companies, Joe Foster, a portfolio manager of the firm’s gold fund, said in a note that the Gold Fields share-based transaction was “another poorly structured deal”.“The premium nearly evaporated by the end of heavy trading on May 31, as Gold Fields had fallen 23.4% and Yamana Gold was up just 3.7%,” said Foster in his appraisal. Although his comments do not necessarily indicate Van Eck will not support Gold Fields’ deal, it doesn’t bode well for the South African miner.Last week Redwheel, a 3% shareholder in Gold Fields, published a letter in which it described the decline in the value of Gold Fields’ shares post the deal as evidence the market thought it “a serious error”.“While we acknowledge GFI’s (Gold Fields’) desire to secure long term production growth, we believe that the takeover of AUY (Yamana) is both too expensive and not guaranteed to deliver production growth and profitability.BusinessLive reported today that a South African investor with shares in Gold Fields had also expressed reservations about the transaction. All Weather CEO Shane Watkins said that: “After two weeks of frantic lobbying, Gold Fields management still do not seem to have convinced shareholders that this is a good deal for the company,” he told BusinessLive.Watkins added that Gold Fields had other alternatives in order to grow its gold production “… over and above overpaying for another company”.Production was to have peaked at 2.8 million ounces in 2027 before falling off steeply. In buying Yamana, Gold Fields would create a gold producer with combined output of 3.2 million ounces of gold a year and put it among the fourth largest gold producers. Once it had commissioned its $860m Salares North mine in Chile it would become the world’s third largest gold producer.The structure of the transaction is that Gold Fields will offer 0.6 of its shares for each Yamana share representing a premium of 33.8% to the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Yamana’s Shares of $5.201 on May 27. On closing of the transaction, it is anticipated that Gold Fields shareholders and Yamana shareholders will own approximately 61% and 39% of the combined group, respectively.On hearing the news, shares in Gold Fields collapsed around 24%. The share is currently trading 20% off its May 31 level which is when it made the transaction announcement.The post US fund Van Eck latest to criticise Gold Fields’ proposed all-share takeover of Yamana appeared first on Miningmx.