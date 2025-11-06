|
06.11.2025 18:31:54
US officially adds copper, silver to critical minerals list
The United States has added copper and silver to an expanded list of critical minerals that it deems to be vital to America’s economy and national security.The new list, compiled by the US Geological Survey, includes 10 additions to the previous one in 2022, taking the total to 60. The other notable additions are: uranium, metallurgical coal, potash, rhenium, silicon and lead. The addition of copper and silver confirms the earlier draft list provided by USGS.The USGS said it devised the list by using an economic model that it developed to estimate the potential effects of foreign trade disruptions of mineral commodities.The assessment spans 84 mineral commodities, 402 industries and more than 1,200 scenarios, which the USGS says offers a more realistic and usable framework for policymakers.The critical minerals list serves as a basis for which commodities the Trump administration will invoke a Section 232 probe for potential tariffs and trade restrictions, as it had done with copper earlier this year.The list would also inform areas of investments in mining and resource recovery from mine waste, stockpiles, tax incentives for US mineral processing, as well as streamlined mine permitting.The update comes just days after the US and China agreed to resolve their issue over rare earth minerals, which make up 15 entries (or a quarter of total) on the USGS list.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|10 723,00
|120,00
|1,13
|Silberpreis
|48,04
|0,01
|0,02
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street gab ab -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street waren Verluste zu sehen. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.