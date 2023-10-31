Kupferpreis
|
31.10.2023 16:37:07
Vale and Ero Copper to jointly develop copper project in Pará
Ero Copper has closed a binding agreement with Vale Base Metals (VBM), a subsidiary of the iron ore giant, for the joint development of the Furnas copper project, located in the Carajás mineral province in Pará, Brazil. Under the agreement, the Canada-based copper producer is set to conduct exploration and engineering work with an investment of up to $2 billion over the next five years to acquire a 60% stake in the asset, which is currently solely owned by VBM through Salobo Metais.“As construction of our Tucumã project approaches completion in the coming year, we look forward to Furnas further contributing to the growth of copper production within the broader Carajás region and solidifying Brazil’s position as a leader in low carbon-intensity production of critical minerals,” commented Ero CEO David Strang.Furnas is an iron oxide copper gold ore deposits (IOCG) project located about 50 km southeast of VBM’s Salobo operations and about 190 km northeast of Ero’s Tucumã project.Covering an area of about 2,400 ha, the project sits within 15 km of extensive regional infrastructure, including paved roads, an industrial-scale cement plant, a power substation and Vale’s railroad loadout facility.Shares of Ero Copper rose 2.19% by 11:31 a.m. EDT. The miner has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion ($1.25 billion).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 109,65
|146,15
|1,84
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrotz chinesischer Industriedaten: ATX legt zu -- DAX freundlicher -- Wall Street etwas leichter -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenfalls im Plus. Die Wall Street notiert am Dienstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen. Die US-Märkte legten am Montag zu.