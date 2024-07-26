Eisenerzpreis
|
26.07.2024 17:49:18
Vale on track to hit top end of iron ore guidance, CEO says
Vale’s (NYSE: VALE) CEO said on Friday that he is confident the company will meet the top end of its guidance for iron ore production in 2024, which stands between 310 million and 320 million tonnes.Eduardo Bartolomeo’s remarks come after the miner’s net profit tripled in the second quarter from a year earlier, with iron ore sales up 7%.On Thursday, the miner announced its second-quarter net profit soared to $2.77 billion.Bartolomeo, who will leave his role in December, said Vale is making progress in the stability of its iron ore production and believes that costs are also expected to fall within expectations for this year.According to the executive, costs were “seasonally higher in the second quarter, but on track to reach our guidance for the year, especially as our product mix and fixed cost dilution improves in the second half.”Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a net profit of $1.70 billion. The result was also 65% higher than in the first quarter when net profit totaled $1.68 billion.The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $3.99 billion in April-June, slightly below an analyst estimate of $4.06 billion.Net operating revenue rose 3% to $9.9 billion.Shares of Vale rose 0.7% by 11:40 p.m. EDT. The miner has a market capitalization of $46.6 billion.(With files from Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|107,14
|-0,33
|-0,31
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.