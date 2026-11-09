Vanguard Energy ETF vs. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF: The Oil Sell-Off Is Exposing a Critical Difference for 2027

Oil prices continue to slide, with Brent crude now down nearly 20% from its October peak of approximately $115 per barrel, as easing tensions in the Middle East and growing supply concerns weigh on the market. For investors, the decline highlights an important distinction between two popular energy funds: the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT:VDE) and Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT:MLPX).

The Vanguard fund offers broad exposure to oil and gas producers, while the Global X fund focuses on pipelines and energy infrastructure that generate revenue primarily through transportation and storage. As oil prices retreat, these different business models could have significant implications for investors heading into 2027.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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