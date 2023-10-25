Goldpreis
|
25.10.2023 20:27:09
Victoria Gold drills 5.8 g/t over 31 metres at Raven in Dublin Gulch camp
Drilling at the Raven deposit takes place a few kilometres east of Victoria’s producing Eagle gold-silver mine in Yukon. Credit: Victoria GoldVictoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has completed over 13,200 metres of diamond drilling at the Raven gold deposit in the Dublin Gulch camp. The company highlighted three intersections: 7.6 metres at 4.52 g/t gold from 257.8 metres, 11.7 metres at 31.48 g/t gold from 182.9 metres, and 31.4 metres at 5.83 g/t from 44.6 metres.The drilling occurred to the east of the current resource boundary following up on last year’s high-grade results that included 14.5 metres at 20.24 g/t gold.“The 2023 Raven exploration season is now completed and, as these latest results demonstrate, has continued to identify high-grade gold mineralization both internally and externally to the current Raven deposit bounds,” said Victoria president and CEO John McConnell.“Work on an updated Raven resource is now underway and we look forward to seeing two full seasons of drilling added to the maiden resource estimate.”The resource estimate made a year ago included 20 million inferred tonnes averaging 1.67 g/t gold containing 1.1 million oz. at a cut-off of 0.50 g/t.The recent drilling at the Raven deposit confirmed mineralization over a strike length of 1.7 km. When cores were tested for base metals, several highly anomalous veins were intercepted. They included 1.2 metres at 3.10 g/t gold plus 23.46% lead, 22.32% zinc and 545.0 g/t silver; 3.5 metres at 13.68 g/t gold plus 11.04% lead, 7.00% zinc and 216.08 g/t silver; as well as 1.9 metres at 6.26 g/t gold plus 5.90% lead, 7.33% zinc and 35.08 g/t silver. No economic assessment of these veins has been carried out.Victoria’s 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property is situated in central Yukon about 375 km north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 km from the town of Mayo. It is accessible by road year-round and is located within Yukon Energy’s electrical grid.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 006,52
|21,35
|1,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.