Victoria Gold provides first resource estimate for Raven deposit near Eagle mine

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has released an initial resource estimate for the Raven gold deposit near the producing Eagle gold mine, part of its Dublin Gulch property in the Yukon. It lies at the extreme southeast contact of the Nugget intrusive stock, the second-largest intrusive body on the 555 km2 property, after the Dublin Gulch stock that hosts the Eagle mine.“Raven is a new discovery made by our team in 2018 through geophysics, geochemistry, prospecting, trenching and drilling along the contact of the Nugget intrusive, 15 km east of Eagle. Follow-up exploration was hampered by Covid, yet in three exploration seasons we have identified a significant resource,” stated John McConnell, president and CEO.The mineral resource – totalling nearly 20 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold (1.07 million oz. of contained gold) in the inferred category – represents the culmination of diamond drilling (over 18,000 metres) and surface exploration programs conducted on the Raven target through 2021. Results from the ongoing 2022 drill program were not included.“In 2022, we have carried out Victoria’s largest ever exploration program, with 25,000 metres of drilling planned to expand Raven along strike and at depth,” McConnell added.Victoria initiated the 2022 Dublin Gulch exploration program in late May, and it currently has four drills on site with over 20,000 metres of drilling in 76 holes completed to date. This campaign is heavily focused on the Raven target, where the footprint of mineralized intercepts has been extended approximately 325 metres east of the extents defined by the 2021 drilling.