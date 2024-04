Video: Argo Digital Gold aims to shake up retail physical metal access

A new investment platform called Argo Digital Gold, backed by the Sprott Family and SCP Resource Finance chair Peter Grosskopf, launched last month to transform how investors interact with gold, says president Michael Petch.The platform aims to innovate precious metals investing with features like enhanced security, 24/7 trading, fractional ownership, and low, transparent fees, according to Petch, an experienced leader in digital assets and blockchain technology.“We are setting our sights on providing seamless crypto-to-gold trading and to be on the leading edge of the tokenization of gold which will unlock powerful use-cases for this $5 trillion industry,” Petch told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, during last month’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto.As Argo plans global expansion, Petch says the platform democratizes gold access, making gold investment more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.Listen to the full interview below. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel