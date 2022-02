Video: Gold Royalty Corp poised to accelerate growth in 2022, says CEO

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Gold-mining executive David Garofalo says the copper and gold deal-making environment is hot, and looks to kick Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) growth into high gear in 2022.The former Goldcorp boss, now head of Gold Royalty Corp, plans to stay its acquisition momentum.Since its initial public offering in March last year, as an independent public company, it has already acquired three publicly traded royalty companies, massively expanding its portfolio to over 191 royalties.In a video interview, Garofalo tells The Northern Miner he is prepared to put his global Rolodex to work to continue to aggressively acquire additional assets and increase its exposure to operating mines.