VIDEO: Sean Boyd on why smart money is rushing back to gold and Canada

World economies and financial systems are on uncertain ground, and smart money knows it. That’s why it’s moving decisively toward gold, says Sean Boyd, former CEO and current Chair of Agnico Eagle, one of the world’s leading gold producers. In this interview, Boyd discusses why gold is breaking out across currencies, why critical minerals have become strategic assets, and why Canada’s moment in mining has arrived.With decades of experience building one of the highest-quality businesses in global mining, Boyd also shares why gold has shifted from a trading instrument to a core investment, why processing — not geology — is the real bottleneck in critical minerals, and why Canada needs speed, coordination, and conviction to compete.GOLD TELEGRAPH CONVERSATION 12:SEAN BOYD“World economies and financial systems aren’t on a solid footing… smart money understands that and has moved more smartly towards gold.”Join me for a timely conversation with the former CEO and current Chair of @agnicoeagle, one of… pic.twitter.com/pXAjK5CIKh— Gold Telegraph (@GoldTelegraph_) December 19, 2025Alex Deluce is the founder of Gold Telegraph, an online news site covering gold, mining, and global economic trends. He has spent over a decade analyzing precious metals and interviewing key figures in finance and mining.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis

