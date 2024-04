Video: Tudor Gold discovers ‘Brucejack-style’ supercell at Treaty Creek’s Goldstorm

Tudor Gold’s (TSXV: TUD) Goldstorm deposit in British Columbia surprised geologists with a high-grade structure called a ‘supercell’ when it updated the resource statement in February, CEO Ken Konkin says in a new video.“It’s very similar to the tectonic, structural corridor that we discovered at Brucejack,” said Konkin, who helped discover the nearby deposit, now one of the province’s biggest producers.“This is something that’s got three holes through it; some of the grades are 21 grams gold over 4.5 metres, with nice fine-grain visible gold – very good homogeneous distribution,” Konkin told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.Goldstorm, part of the Treaty Creek project,now hosts 730.2 million tonnes indicated, grading 1.19 grams per tonne for 27.9 million oz. of metal, made up of 21.7 million oz. gold, 128.7 million oz. silver and 2.9 billion lb. copper.Tudor Gold plans to roll out a preliminary economic assessment for the deposit later this year, Konkin said during last month’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto.Watch the full interview below. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel