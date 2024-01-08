Goldpreis
|
08.01.2024 19:33:00
Vista Gold evaluates staged development for Mt Todd gold in Australia
Vista Gold (TSX: VGZ; NYSE: VGZ) is taking a close look at staged development for its 100%-owned Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. The company has received all major operating and environmental permits, but phased development would lower the initial capital requirement.The 2022 feasibility study estimated that there are 7.9 million oz. of gold in the measured and indicated resource, and 7 million oz. are within proven and probable reserves. The mine has a life of 16 years with average annual production being 479,000 oz. gold. The capex requirement was given as $892 million.Vista refined its plans with a scoping study last year. The initial capex will be less than $350 million, assuming contract mining. Initial production would be 150,000 to 200,000 oz. annually.The Batman deposit will be the first to be developed, but there is potential to expand those resources as well as find more resources over a district-scale area, the company said. The Batman deposit contains proven and probable reserves of 287 million tonnes grading 0.79 g/t gold (6.7 million oz.). There are also heap leach reserves of 13.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold (232,000 oz.).The total measured and indicated resources for Batman, the heap leach, and Quigleys deposit is 299.1 million tonnes grading 0.82 g/t gold and containing almost 7.9 million oz. The total inferred resource for the three is 65.3 million tonnes grading 0.77 g/t gold and containing about 1.6 million oz. of gold.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 030,09
|1,20
|0,06
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- DAX schlussendlich mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus schloss. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren mehrheitlich Gewinne zu sehen.