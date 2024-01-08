Silberpreis
|
08.01.2024 19:35:32
Vizsla boosts grade to 289 g/t silver, 88.2 million oz. contained silver for Panuco project in Mexico
Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA) has increased the resources at its 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico, in both the indicated and inferred categories by 48.7%.That puts 155.8 million silver equivalent in the indicated resource and 169.6 million oz. silver equivalent in the inferred resource. There was also a 17% boost to the average indicated grade to 511 g/t silver equivalent.The indicated resource is 9.5 million tonnes grading 2.89 g/t silver, 2.41 g/t gold, 0.27% lead and 0.84% zinc. Contained metals are 88.2 million oz. of silver, 736,000 oz. of gold, 56 million lb. of lead and 176.1 million lb. of zinc.Vizsla says the updated resource estimate is centred on the western portion of Panuco and includes 100,222 metres or 178 new holes drilled between September 2022 and September 2023.“What’s most impressive is that although we continue to expand the project’s mineral inventory year after year, our current resource still accounts for less than 10% of the known veins we have in the district,” said Vizsla CEO Michael Konnert said in a news release.“Going forward, we will focus on de-risking and advancing the high-grade resource in the west towards development, taking advantage of the project’s incredible infrastructure, while simultaneously hunting for the next epicenter of mineralization in the central and eastern portions of the district,” he added.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|22,97
|-0,16
|-0,69
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- DAX schlussendlich mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus schloss. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren mehrheitlich Gewinne zu sehen.