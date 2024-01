Vizsla boosts grade to 289 g/t silver, 88.2 million oz. contained silver for Panuco project in Mexico

Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA) has increased the resources at its 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico, in both the indicated and inferred categories by 48.7%.That puts 155.8 million silver equivalent in the indicated resource and 169.6 million oz. silver equivalent in the inferred resource. There was also a 17% boost to the average indicated grade to 511 g/t silver equivalent.The indicated resource is 9.5 million tonnes grading 2.89 g/t silver, 2.41 g/t gold, 0.27% lead and 0.84% zinc. Contained metals are 88.2 million oz. of silver, 736,000 oz. of gold, 56 million lb. of lead and 176.1 million lb. of zinc.Vizsla says the updated resource estimate is centred on the western portion of Panuco and includes 100,222 metres or 178 new holes drilled between September 2022 and September 2023.“What’s most impressive is that although we continue to expand the project’s mineral inventory year after year, our current resource still accounts for less than 10% of the known veins we have in the district,” said Vizsla CEO Michael Konnert said in a news release.“Going forward, we will focus on de-risking and advancing the high-grade resource in the west towards development, taking advantage of the project’s incredible infrastructure, while simultaneously hunting for the next epicenter of mineralization in the central and eastern portions of the district,” he added. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel