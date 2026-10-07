Vizsla Copper logs high-grade silver at Alaska project

Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU; US-OTC: VCUFF) says new drilling at its Palmer copper-zinc project in southeast Alaska highlights the property’s potential for high-grade silver mineralization.

Standout hole CMR26-215 at the AG deposit cut 21 metres grading 4.79% zinc, 0.14% copper, 116.9 grams silver per tonne and 0.27 gram gold from 180.3 metres depth, Vizsla Copper said Wednesday. Within that interval, a higher-grade section of 7 metres returned 5.46% zinc, 0.17% copper, 207.5 grams silver and 0.45 gram gold from 182 metres downhole.

Located near the Canadian border, about 60 km from tidewater, Palmer is a volcanogenic massive sulphide project that covers about 330 sq. km. The site, which Vizsla Copper acquired in December 2025, has benefited from more than $116 million (C$164 million) of historical investment and roughly 96,000 metres of drilling.

“The AG deposit is an important part of the existing Palmer resource, and these latest results provide additional confidence in the strength and continuity of the mineralization across the central portion of the deposit,” CEO Craig Parry said in a statement.

With all three drill holes from the 2026 infill program at AG now complete, Vizsla Copper plans to use the new results to refine its geological model and to work toward an updated mineral resource estimate for Palmer in next year’s first quarter.

Other results released Wednesday included hole CMR26-211, which cut 37.2 metres grading 3.62% zinc, 0.16% copper, 26.1 grams silver and 0.21 grams gold from 145.1 metres depth. This included 12.8 metres of 7.79% zinc, 0.31% copper, 31.7 grams silver and 0.19 grams gold from 169.5 metres downhole.

Vizsla Copper has been expanding its exploration program after drilling earlier this year identified high-grade mineralization in Zone 1 and new mineralization at the HG prospect. Its 2026 drill program is aimed at both expanding known resources and testing new targets across the Palmer district.

The recently completed drilling at AG was the first to take place at the deposit since 2019.

Polymetallic system

Palmer holds 4.77 million indicated tonnes grading 1.69% copper, 5.17% zinc, 0.14% lead, 28.4 grams silver, 0.29 gram gold and 20.6% barite, according to the 2025 resource. That translates into 178 million lb. copper, 543 million lb. zinc, 14.2 million lb. lead, 4.35 million oz. silver, 43,900 oz. gold and 980,400 tonnes barite.

Inferred resources are estimated at 12 million tonnes grading 0.57% copper, 3.92% zinc, 0.47% lead, 66.3 grams silver, 0.33 gram gold and 25.5% barite for 151.5 million lb. copper, 1.04 billion lb. zinc, 125.2 million lb. lead, 25.6 million oz. silver, 128,100 oz. gold and 3.1 million tonnes barite.

AG, which is particularly rich in silver, makes up a significant portion of the site’s inferred resource.

The company has yet to publish an economic study, cost estimate or development schedule for Palmer.

Vizsla Copper shares dropped 5.1% to C$1.11 Wednesday morning in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$100 million ($70 million). The stock has traded between 94¢ and C$2.68 in the past year.

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