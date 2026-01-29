|
Vizsla Silver says 10 employees abducted in Sinaloa, Mexico
Ten workers were abducted last week from a mining project in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, underscoring the ongoing security risks facing companies operating in regions affected by organized crime.The incident occurred on January 23 at the Panuco silver-gold project near the town of Concordia, operated by Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver Corp. The company has suspended operations at the site.Armed men entered staff accommodations at the site and forcibly removed the workers, who included engineers, geologists, security personnel and administrative staff, the company said.Vizsla Silver reported the abduction to local authorities the following day and has mobilized additional security and crisis-management resources. Mexican state and federal authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.Sinaloa’s attorney general’s office confirmed that search operations are under way, though officials have released few details.The abduction comes amid heightened violence in Sinaloa, where internal conflicts between rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel have escalated in recent months.The region has seen an increase in armed confrontations, road blockades and targeted attacks, raising concerns among businesses operating in the area.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
