Want the Upside of Owning Oil and a Dividend Too? This Energy Producer Might Be for You

If you're like me, trips to the gas station are never something to get excited about. Prices are always changing, in many cases not in your favor.One way to cope with what I personally call 'gas pump despair' is to own energy stocks. No matter how high the gas pump digits go, you can always comfort yourself by knowing that -- in some small way -- you're paying yourself.A great energy stock to own is EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), a Houston-based oil and gas producer. After reporting year-over-year revenue growth of 127% in Q3 2021 (period ended Sep. 30), the company also significantly raised its dividend. In 2021, the company returned $2.7 billion in cash to shareholders, for all they likely dished out at the gas station they got a piece back.