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21.04.2026 20:46:28
Want To Be A Millionaire? Buy Inflation‑Hedging PAX Gold
PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG), a cryptocurrency pegged to physical gold, was launched on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain as an ERC-20 token in 2019. Each PAXG token is equivalent to one troy ounce of gold stored by the Paxos Trust Company in its London vaults.Unlike gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) -- which give you shares of a fund that owns gold on your behalf -- each PAXG token is a digital receipt that gives you direct ownership of Paxos' gold bars. Paxos only mints new tokens whenever more gold is added to its vaults, then burns the tokens when it sells those bars.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 692,24
|-1,65
|-0,04