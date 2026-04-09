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09.04.2026 12:10:00
War-Driven Production Disruptions Will Hit Big Oil Giants ExxonMobil and Shell in the First Quarter. Are They Still Worth Buying?
Oil prices skyrocketed during the first quarter. Brent oil, the global benchmark, rocketed 94% for its biggest quarterly gain since 1990. That surge in crude prices positions oil companies to reap a profit gusher in the first quarter. However, not all oil stocks captured the full benefit of higher prices during the quarter. Oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) both experienced disruptions to some of their operations due to the war in the Middle East, which will impact their production during the quarter. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|97,74
|1,33
|1,38
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|99,69
|1,82
|1,86