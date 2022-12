Warren Buffett Just Bought This Oil Stock -- Is It Right for You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett has been making a massive bet on oil stocks this year. His company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has invested billions of dollars in building sizable positions in oil giants Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). Berkshire most recently bought another 6 million shares of Occidental, and now holds 20.9% of its outstanding shares. That makes it one of Berkshire's 10 largest holdings. Buffett clearly likes what he sees in the oil giant. Here's a closer look at why he's buying Occidental and whether that makes it a good oil stock for other investors to add to their portfolios.Continue reading