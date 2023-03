Warren Buffett Just Can't Seem to Get Enough of This Oil Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently bought even more shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that Berkshire scooped up another 7.9 million shares of the oil stock in recent days. That followed news earlier this month that Buffett's company had resumed buying shares of the oil stock after pausing for several months. Here's what could be fueling the buying binge.Continue reading