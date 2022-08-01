01.08.2022 12:02:00

Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Petroleum -- Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks He Should Consider

By now, it's no secret that Warren Buffett loves Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). The integrated energy company's common stock was a new addition to the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio in its most recent 13F filing, but it's already a top-10 holding, making up about 2% of the conglomerate's stock holdings. And Buffett has been buying shares hand over fist since then, taking Berkshire's ownership stake of the energy company to almost 20%.Let's take a look at what's going on here, then examine a few more oil stocks that Buffett should also consider adding to Berkshire's portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 102,68 -7,30 -6,64
Ölpreis (WTI) 96,96 -1,43 -1,45

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen